Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.37) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PETS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.87) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 352.50 ($4.40).

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 386.80 ($4.83) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 373.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 331.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,758.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of GBX 254.80 ($3.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 400 ($5.00).

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

