Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) General Counsel Stephen Michael Moore Sells 5,102 Shares of Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen Michael Moore sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $11,683.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 83,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,004.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Personalis Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. Personalis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Personalis had a negative net margin of 165.65% and a negative return on equity of 47.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSNL shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of advanced genomic tests for cancer. The firm is also involved in providing sequencing and data analysis services to support population sequencing initiatives. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B.

