Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.08-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $231.00 million-$237.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.58 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

Perficient stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.78. Perficient has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $110.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). Perficient had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $715,077.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,668,129.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 13.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

