Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Trims Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 146,053 shares during the quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $51,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 79,043.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,405,387 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 488,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,176,000 after buying an additional 203,385 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,257,000 after buying an additional 173,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,684,541,000 after buying an additional 158,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB stock traded up $8.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.23. 935,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,880. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 41.89%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.05.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

