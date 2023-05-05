Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Has $68.96 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55,839 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for 3.1% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned about 0.31% of Ulta Beauty worth $68,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,421,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $517.54. 111,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,021. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

