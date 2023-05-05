Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Has $63.37 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lowered its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,076 shares during the quarter. Globe Life comprises 2.8% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned 0.58% of Globe Life worth $63,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Globe Life by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,659,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Globe Life by 89.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 765,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after buying an additional 360,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Globe Life by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 248,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,988,000 after purchasing an additional 127,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,615,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,449.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $4,615,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,125 shares of company stock worth $11,603,160 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.65. 80,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.30. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

