PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Barclays

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PENN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.65.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

PENN Entertainment stock remained flat at $26.00 during trading hours on Friday. 1,588,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,020. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $31.49. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after buying an additional 791,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,660,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,686,000 after buying an additional 574,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after buying an additional 498,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.