PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.65.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,288. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $59,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,660,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,686,000 after buying an additional 574,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after buying an additional 498,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.