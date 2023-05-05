PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PENN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.65.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.23. 1,774,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,288. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.22. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 114.3% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,700,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,200,000 after acquiring an additional 354,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,178,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $59,504,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

