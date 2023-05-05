Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 1.7 %

PTON traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. 6,925,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,461,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.91. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79.

Insider Activity

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 102,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 57.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

