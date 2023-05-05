Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 17000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Pelangio Exploration Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada, Africa, and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

