Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00. 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Paul Mueller Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Paul Mueller Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Paul Mueller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.76%.

Paul Mueller Company Profile

Paul Mueller Co engages in the provision of equipment used in a variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, Transportation, and Other and Corporate. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment includes standard products that are built to stock and are available for sale from inventory.

