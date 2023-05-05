Patrick Ryan Langston Sells 16,134 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 16,134 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $940,612.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $291,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $71.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average is $43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.19, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

A number of research analysts have commented on GSHD shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Further Reading

