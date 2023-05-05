PARSIQ (PRQ) Market Capitalization Hits $20.15 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 5th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $20.15 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

