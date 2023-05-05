Parker Shi Purchases 4,780 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) COO Parker Shi acquired 4,780 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $200,473.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,780 shares in the company, valued at $200,473.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock traded down $3.69 on Thursday, reaching $41.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,496,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,308. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 360.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 43.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,614.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,023,000 after buying an additional 295,656 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

