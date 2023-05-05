Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.92 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY23 guidance to $20.60-20.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $20.60-$20.90 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $322.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $364.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 142.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,173.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.08.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

