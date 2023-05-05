Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Issues Earnings Results

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 1.4 %

PZZA stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.60. The company had a trading volume of 734,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,096. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.47.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 89.36%.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

