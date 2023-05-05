Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.41

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.41 and last traded at $55.29, with a volume of 49885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.03.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $749.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,790,000 after acquiring an additional 69,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 727,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,837,000 after purchasing an additional 28,218 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 703,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,846,000 after purchasing an additional 29,276 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and\u002For 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

