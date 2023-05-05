Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Outfront Media Stock Performance

NYSE OUT traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.05. 4,918,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,893. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.70. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $24.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outfront Media

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.37 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 272.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 4.7% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 321,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 535,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the period.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

