Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lowered its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,198,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.73% of Outfront Media worth $19,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 336,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Outfront Media by 793.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 248,311 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Outfront Media by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Outfront Media by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period.

OUT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. 988,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,001. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.70. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on OUT. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

