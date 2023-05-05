Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OSK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.93.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.55. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $106.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.