Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $23.16, but opened at $25.45. Orion Engineered Carbons shares last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 133,385 shares trading hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $91,124.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,993.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,064.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

