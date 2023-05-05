Organon & Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:OGN)

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $22.01 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 52.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 95.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

