O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) EVP Thomas Mcfall Sells 20,849 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ORLY traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $933.62. 297,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,280. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $857.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $834.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $941.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $916.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,399,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

