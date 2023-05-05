O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director John Raymond Murphy Sells 300 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $933.62. 297,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,280. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $941.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $857.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $834.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.8% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $916.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

