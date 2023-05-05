Orchid Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 5th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0802 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $77.24 million and $4.34 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00026039 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019443 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017938 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001043 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,988.26 or 0.99996849 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

