Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Hits $76.61 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0796 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $76.61 million and $5.28 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00026169 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019119 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017812 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,483.18 or 0.99864615 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07823511 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $975,512.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars.

