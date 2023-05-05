Oppenheimer Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $290.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EL. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $287.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $278.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.58.

EL opened at $201.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.13. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

