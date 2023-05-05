Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 787 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $360.80 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $176.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.06 and a 200 day moving average of $334.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $23,775,561. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

