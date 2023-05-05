Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,756 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $173.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.29 and its 200 day moving average is $180.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

