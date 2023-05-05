Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $9,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,021,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Paul Damon & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $871,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $91.28 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

