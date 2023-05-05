Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $8.10 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $3,356,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,217,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,136,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $6,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,383,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $3,356,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,136,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,337 shares of company stock valued at $74,429,732 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $134.33 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.40 and its 200-day moving average is $164.35. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.58 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.27.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

