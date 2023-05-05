Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 164,477 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,477 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AM opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.36. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Midstream news, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares in the company, valued at $794,523.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

