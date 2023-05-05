Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $199.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Onto Innovation updated its Q2 guidance to $0.75-0.90 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.75-$0.90 EPS.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 5.1 %

ONTO stock traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,681. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.00. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $89.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

