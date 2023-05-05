ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.03-$5.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.46. 469,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,262. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $614,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

