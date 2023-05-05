OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.73

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.73 and last traded at $60.67, with a volume of 4897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.15.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.17.
OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. OMRON had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.38%. Equities analysts expect that OMRON Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.
