OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.73

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.73 and last traded at $60.67, with a volume of 4897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.15.

OMRON Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Get OMRON alerts:

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. OMRON had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.38%. Equities analysts expect that OMRON Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OMRON Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OMRON stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of OMRON Co. ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Get Rating ) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in OMRON were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.