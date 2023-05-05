Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.25-0.35 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMCL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Omnicell Stock Performance

OMCL stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.24. 514,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -163.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.90. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $125.17.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $297.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.32 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 38.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

