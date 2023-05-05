Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.25-$0.35 EPS.
Omnicell Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $65.82. 458,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,405. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $125.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.21. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $297.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.32 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,291,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 342,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,907 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 330.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 151,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 116,620 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after buying an additional 92,567 shares during the last quarter.
Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.
