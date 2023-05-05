Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.25-$0.35 EPS.

Omnicell Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OMCL stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,782. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.21. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $125.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -162.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.20. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $297.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.22.

In other news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Omnicell by 18.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Omnicell in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Omnicell by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 38.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

