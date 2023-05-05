Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Piper Sandler

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Olin from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. Olin has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.90.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Olin will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.62%.

Insider Activity at Olin

In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Olin

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.