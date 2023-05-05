Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OLN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.67.

OLN stock opened at $53.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Olin will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Olin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Olin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,525,000 after buying an additional 19,638 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Olin by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,276,000 after buying an additional 888,221 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Olin by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after buying an additional 1,253,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

