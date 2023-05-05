Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) CEO James C. Ryan III Buys 8,200 Shares of Stock

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) CEO James C. Ryan III bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,638,306.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 35,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 72,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

