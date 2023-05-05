OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. OGE Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $1.93-2.07 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.93-$2.07 EPS.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE OGE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.75. 1,029,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,468. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.4141 dividend. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

In related news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in OGE Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after buying an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,408,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,443,000 after buying an additional 382,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 371.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after acquiring an additional 356,349 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Stories

