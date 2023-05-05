Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Occidental Petroleum has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Occidental Petroleum has a payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $6.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $58.70 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $54.30 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average is $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.89.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

