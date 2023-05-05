Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62, Briefing.com reports. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.04. 509,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 450.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,504.13%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 115.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.
