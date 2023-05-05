Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62, Briefing.com reports. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.04. 509,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 450.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,504.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 115.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

