NXM (NXM) Market Cap Hits $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00026348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019264 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017874 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001052 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,287.53 or 1.00056981 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002258 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

