Nwam LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,348,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $600,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $233.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.78. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $244.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $605.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,699 shares of company stock worth $12,563,471. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.