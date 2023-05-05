Nwam LLC Sells 6,168 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $95.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.