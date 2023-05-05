Nwam LLC Sells 427 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

IJS opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.11 and a 200 day moving average of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

