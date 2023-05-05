Nwam LLC Sells 11,724 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,724 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,182,000 after buying an additional 522,357 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,754,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 740,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,406,000 after buying an additional 388,287 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,414,000 after buying an additional 203,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,463,000 after buying an additional 190,270 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS:JMST opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

